Street gang leader has track record of violence: parole board

Photo: Onion Lake Cree Nation

The leader of a Saskatchewan street gang has a lengthy criminal history, a track of record of violence, and a history of not complying with conditions, according to parole documents.

Terrance Charles Stonechild, 35, is back in Lloydminster Provincial Court Wednesday when he is expected to enter an election. He has been in custody since he was arrested following a police chase on Onion Lake Cree Nation in December 2022. At the time he was banned from the First Nation and in breach of a probation order.

“You have shown that you do not abide by conditions of release while under community supervision and when you are in the community,” reads Stonechild’s parole documents. “Your criminal record indicates a history of noncompliance.”

Stonechild's criminal charges are related to his addiction issues, state the parole documents.

"It will be imperative that you follow through with substance abuse programming as this is directly linked to your offences, some of which are considered violent."

During Stonechild’s sentencing hearing in Lloydminster Provincial Court in July 2021, court heard that Stonechild was the “king of Westside Outlaws street gang.” Stonechild was sentenced to 412 days in prison for weapons-related offences.

When he was released, he moved to Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Following his arrest in December 2022, Stonechild was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, and breach of a probation order. Onion Lake RCMP had tried stopping a stolen but the driver fled from police resulting in a 2.5-kilometre police chase. In the vehicle, police seized about 355 grams of methamphetamine and a sum of cash.

Stonechild’s co-accused Greg Soosay, 30, also of Onion Lake, was back in Lloydminster Provincial Court July 5 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of property over $5,000 obtained by crime, flight from police, and resisting arrest.