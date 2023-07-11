Get another COVID-19 booster in the fall, Canada's immunization panel recommends

Photo: The Canadian Press A person draws out Moderna vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Kingston, Ont., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says people should get another COVID-19 booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) says people should get another COVID-19 vaccine booster in the fall if it's been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection.

It says the booster doses will be new formulations updated to target more recent, immune-evasive variants.

NACI continues to strongly recommend that anyone five years of age and older who hasn't yet been vaccinated should be immunized with a primary two-dose series of an mRNA vaccine.

It also has a"discretionary recommendation" that children six months to five years of age who haven't yet been vaccinated get the two-dose primary series of an mRNA vaccine.

In June, NACI said that the bivalent mRNA vaccines can be used for people receiving their first two-dose vaccination series.

The mRNA vaccines available in Canada are manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.