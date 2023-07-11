Vote to oust RoseAnne Archibald 'not taken lightly,' AFN interim chief tells leader

Photo: The Canadian Press

The interim chief of the largest First Nations advocacy organization says a vote to oust the former national chief "was not taken lightly."

Joanna Bernard, regional chief from New Brunswick serving temporarily in the role, addressed the Assembly of First Nations during its annual gathering in Halifax for the first time since RoseAnne Archibald's dramatic removal.

Archibald, the first woman elected to lead the assembly in 2021, was voted out during a recent special chiefs assembly held to address the findings of an investigation into five staff members' complaints against her conduct.

She released a statement before the gathering saying she would attend the first day virtually but may travel to Halifax for the rest of the meeting, which runs through Thursday.

Bernard told chiefs in her speech today that Archibald's removal puts the organization in a period of transition, but says it has overcome many challenges before.

She says as interim chief, she is committed to maintaining stability and says as chiefs prepare to elect a new permanent leader she hopes to see "strong women leaders" come forward, but says they should select a candidate committed to unity, regardless of gender.

The human resources review concluded some of Archibald's behaviour amounted to harassment and also found she breached the organization's policy by retaliating against complainants and failing to maintain confidentiality.

Archibald has alleged she was targeted for fighting corruption and demanding a financial audit. She has called on chiefs and supporters urge the organization to reinstate her.

"Normally, the transition of power between national chiefs is a peaceful one," she said in her statement, shared on Twitter, before the Halifax gathering.

"However the manner in which Joanna Bernard was appointed by her fellow regional chiefs to the interim position is marred by conflict of interest and a laterally violent political coup against me as the first duly-elected female national chief."

Chiefs are meeting to discuss issues ranging from First Nations policing and self-governance legislation for Métis communities.

The election of a new national chief in December and the appointment of a chief electoral officer are on the agenda, as well as speeches from federal ministers.