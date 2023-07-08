Trudeau set to attend pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, walks the grounds of the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Friday, July 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.

His first scheduled stop is an event with the Ismaili Muslim community.

Later in the morning, Trudeau is set to attend a Stampede breakfast hosted by George Chahal, the Liberal MP for Calgary Skyview.

Trudeau visited the Stampede grounds on Friday, greeting festival-goers and stopping at some local stalls.

That came after a meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, in which the two discussed emission-reduction plans and the strike by B.C. port workers.

Meanwhile, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is also in Calgary and is scheduled to speak at a party barbecue in the evening.