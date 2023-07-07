Ottawa sees 23.5 per cent increase in hate and bias-motivated incidents in 2023

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say the city has seen a 23.5 per cent increase in hate and bias-motivated incidents in 2023 compared to this time last year.

The Ottawa Police Service says there were 221 reported hate-motivated incidents in the last year.

Members of the Jewish, LGBTQ, Black, Chinese and Muslim communities were the groups most commonly targeted.

Incidents in recent months included crimes ranging from threats to assault and harassment.

Nationally, Canada has seen an increase in hate crimes with a 27 per cent rise in 2021 from the year before, representing a 72 per cent increase compared with 2019 data.

OPS says they are working with impacted communities to better address safety concerns including ensuring the safety of Pride celebrations and educating the public on how report hate crimes.