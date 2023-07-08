7-Eleven to celebrate with free slurpee day on July 11

Photo: pixabay

Free slurpee day is almost here.

On Tuesday, July 11, people looking for a cold and refreshing drink can head on over to their nearest 7-Eleven convenience store or order delivery for a small slurpee completely free of charge.

As temperatures continue to rise for the summer, this is a perfect way to cool off.

"For over 54 years, we’ve been a neighbourhood stop for many in Canada and this wouldn’t have been

possible without our loyal fans,” says Marc Goodman, VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada.

“As a token of our appreciation, we’re excited to celebrate 7-Eleven Day with the communities that we operate in – inviting everyone to join the festivities and grab our iconic small Slurpee on us on July 11th.”

The convenience store chain is also running a number of other promotions on July 11.