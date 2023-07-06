Ex-PM Stephen Harper seeks closer ties with Hungary's Viktor Orbán

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper delivers the keynote address at a conference, Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper says he wants closer ties between the parties including the Conservative Party of Canada and the Hungarian government during a trip to Budapest today.

Hungary has been accused of backsliding under the governance of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Human Rights Watch says Orbán's government has delivered sustained "attacks on rule of law and public institutions" and the European Court of Justice repeatedly ruled that Orbán is violating EU migration laws with policies hostile to asylum claimants.

Harper met Orbán in Budapest in his role as the chair of the International Democrat Union, a global alliance of right-leaning political parties.

Harper says they discussed "the importance of centre-right parties strengthening their collaboration" and the "IDU's strong support for Ukraine."

Orbán has opposed multiple moves by the European Union to punish Russia for its invasion and has called on Ukraine to concede to Russia, saying Kyiv cannot win against Moscow.