Woodstock, Ont. police dog dies in the line of duty after ingesting drugs

Photo: The Canadian Press Police dog Taz is shown in a Woodstock Police handout photo. Police in Woodstock, Ont. are mourning the loss of Taz who died in the line of duty on Monday. The police say the K9 unit responded to a call on July 3 to assist the Stratford Police Service in a drug investigation.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Woodstock Police

A police dog in Woodstock, Ont. has died after ingesting drugs during an investigation.

Police say the dog named Taz was part of a unit that responded to a July 3 call to assist the the Stratford Police Service on a drug probe.

A police statement says that Taz, and another dog named Striker, appeared to ingest drugs at the scene.

Both dogs were transported to a veterinary clinic, where Taz was pronounced dead.

Striker remained under observation at the clinic and was able to return home on Wednesday.

Police say the individuals involved in the investigation that led to Taz's death have been arrested and charged by the Stratford police.

