Canada  

Man, woman charged after death of young child in Owen Sound, Ont.

Charged in child death

The Canadian Press - | Story: 435552

A man and woman are facing criminal charges after a child died in Owen Sound, Ont.

Police say officers and emergency crews went to a home in the city's west end around 10 a.m. on Sunday in response to a 911 call. 

They say a child under the age of two was found in the home, and police performed life-saving measures.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead there. 

A 48-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Owen Sound have been arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death. 

Police say the death is a "tragic incident for all persons involved" and no more details will be shared. 

 

