Two homes destroyed, four damaged in Calgary fire

Photo: CTV News

A garage fire in Calgary's Saddle Ridge neighbourhood has destroyed two homes and damaged several others.

At about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, the Calgary Fire Department responded to a 911 call reporting a garage fire on Savanna Way NE.

When crews arrived, they found a two-storey home and a detached garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the house next door.

Fire officials say the source home and the neighbouring residence suffered extensive damage leaving them uninhabitable, while another four homes had exterior damage.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.