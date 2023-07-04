Bull rider heralded as 'up-and-coming star' dies during weekend rodeo near Calgary

Photo: The Canadian Press Seth Saulteaux rides a bull during the 2019 Red Pheasant Rodeo in Red Pheasant, Sask. in this handout photo. A bull rider heralded as a promising star on the Indigenous rodeo circuit has died during a competition in southern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Liz Fox Photography

A bull rider heralded as a promising star on the Indigenous rodeo circuit has died during a competition in southern Alberta.

Reg Fountain, emergency management director for the Stoney Nakoda Nation west of Calgary, says 19-year-old Seth Saulteaux died Sunday during a qualifier for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.

Fountain says Saulteaux suffered a traumatic injury to his head while bull riding and, although he was able to walk off from the arena, he collapsed and couldn't be revived by paramedics.

Fountain says Saulteaux had been wearing a helmet during the competition and followed other safety protocols.

He says Saulteaux was from the Maskwacis area south of Edmonton but had recently been living on the Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary.

The Indian National Finals Rodeo, which sanctions rodeos in the United States and Canada, posted a message of condolence to Saulteax's family on Facebook, calling him "a dedicated bull rider" and "an up-and-coming star in the INFR circuit."