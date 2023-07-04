Lake Louise staff accommodation lodge a total loss in massive fire

Photo: Michael Chez

The Charleston staff accommodation building at Lake Louise Resort was a total loss in a major fire, Monday.

The resort says 170 staff have been displaced by the fire and were moved to temporary lodgings Monday night.

"We are shocked and devastated by today's fire that destroyed our Charleson Residence. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible incident," the resort posted on its Facebook page Monday.

"In this challenging time, we are united as a community, working to support our staff members who have lost their homes."

"We are committed to providing assistance and resources to our amazing staff. Thank you for everyone's support; it means the world to us as we navigate through this terrible situation.

"Together we will rise above this challenge and emerge stronger than ever."

The resort's gondola will be closed for the next two days.

CTV Calgary reports one person was injured in the fire, which broke out about noon on Monday.

A cause of the blaze is not yet known.