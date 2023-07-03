Staff accommodations go up in flames at Lake Louise Resort

Photo: Michael Chez

The main staff residence at Lake Louise Resort is burning to the ground.

Photos shared to Castanet from the resort's gondola show the structure engulfed in flames, with thick, black smoke filling the sky.

Resort spokesperson Dan Markham confirms the resort's primary staff accommodations, known as The Charleston, are on fire.

"The fire will likely take the entire building," says Markham.

The building is home to between 150 and 200 staff during the summer tourist season.

The fire is "still in progress" and there is no word yet on a cause.

Markham says the resort will be shutting down its summer gondola and restaurant operations for the next two to three days as the resort takes stock of the incident.

"We'll be making decisions (on operations) as we progress," he said Monday afternoon.

The Lake Louise transportation hub will continue to operate.

Lake Louise Fire Department is battling the flames, which thus far appear to be confined to the building and have not spread to the surrounding forest.

It's not yet known if anyone has been injured in the blaze.