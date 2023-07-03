Police search for suspect wanted in fatal stabbing of Hamilton teen

Photo: The Canadian Press

A 16-year-old Hamilton boy is dead after what city police describe as a fatal stabbing allegedly carried out by a family member.

They say officers were called to a home on the city's East Mountain at around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Once there, they say they found a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed.

Police allege the attack took place at a family gathering and have identified a 22-year-old relative as the suspect, but provided no further details about who they're looking for or the exact nature of his relationship with the victim.

The teen was taken to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Police say they are still searching for the man wanted in the case and are encouraging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.