Spending in Canada on tourism rises thanks to domestic tourists

Photo: Rob Kruyt. Luggage carts are stacked at Vancouver International Airport

Spending on tourism in Canada in the first quarter of 2023 rose despite international visitors spending less than they had in the preceding three months.



Statistics Canada data released today show total tourism spending in Canada in the first quarter of 2023 was $20.791 billion in standardized 2012 dollars.



That was up more than 2.6 per cent from $20.261 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, and up more than 33.3 per cent from $15.592 billion in the first three months of 2022.



The tourism-spending increase in sequential quarters came entirely from Canadians travelling domestically.



Canadians spent $50.59 billion on tourism in their own country in the first quarter of this year, up more than 3.5 per cent from the previous three months. In contrast, non-residents spent $5.201 billion on tourism in Canada in the first quarter of this year, down marginally from the $5.205 billion that they spent in the last quarter of 2022.



The result was that the share overall tourism spending by visitors from outside the country fell to 25 per cent, from 25.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.



The international-visitor share of overall tourism spending had been higher pre-pandemic.



In the first quarter of 2019, foreign visitors were responsible for 26.6 per cent of overall tourism spending in Canada. In the first quarter of 2018, that share was 27.2 per cent.



The share of tourism spending by international visitors then plunged to a low of 1.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, and it had been coming back strongly.



In the first quarter of 2022, for example, foreign visitors represented 14.4 per cent of all tourism spending in Canada, according to Statistics Canada.