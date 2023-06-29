Police ID 4-year-old girl whose remains were found in Toronto dumpster in May 2022

Photo: The Canadian Press Police have identified a young girl whose remains were found in a construction-site dumpster in Toronto more than a year ago as four-year-old Neveah Tucker. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service

Police have identified a girl whose remains were found in a construction-site dumpster in Toronto more than a year ago as four-year-old Neveah Tucker.

The young Black girl had gone unidentified by police since May 2022, when her remains were found in an affluent midtown neighbourhood.

Police say there have been no arrests or charges in the case and they continue to investigate.

Investigators believe Neveah, who was born in May 2017, died sometime in 2021.

Police say they were able to make the identification in parts thanks to a tip from the community and the work of forensic investigators.

They say the girl's mother, who lives in Toronto, was told earlier today about the identification.