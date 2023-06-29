Canadian cyberspy agency says it disrupted foreign extremist activity

Photo: The Canadian Press The Communications Security Establishment Canada complex in Ottawa.

Canada's cyberspy agency says it conducted operations in the last year to disrupt and remove harmful terrorist content spread online by foreign, ideologically motivated extremists.

In its latest annual report, the Communications Security Establishment says the operation fractured the extremists' cohesion and significantly reduced their online reach and ability to recruit new members.

The report provides no specifics about the extremists or their aims.

The Ottawa-based CSE monitors foreign communications for intelligence of interest to Canada, protects computer systems and engages in cyberoperations to counter threats from abroad.

The CSE says it has worked closely with domestic partners and international allies to support a unified global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Over the last year, the CSE's Cyber Centre has notified Ukraine about hostile activities against the country's national infrastructure and vulnerabilities in its networks, with the aim of preventing damage.