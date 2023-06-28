Three people taken to hospital, one in custody after University of Waterloo stabbing

Photo: The Canadian Press A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen at the scene of a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, in Waterloo, Ont., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Waterloo Regional Police said three victims were stabbed inside the university's Hagey Hall, with one person was taken into custody. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Three people were taken to hospital Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect was in custody after a stabbing during a philosophy class at the University of Waterloo.

Waterloo Regional Police told reporters the motive for the attack was not immediately clear but the suspect was being questioned by investigators.

"I can’t speak to motive at this time. Obviously, we are under investigation currently, but we do have investigators with our person under arrest determining that right now,” Waterloo Regional Police Service Supt. Shaena Morris said at a news conference.

"There is no further threat to public safety either on campus or outside in the broader community at this time,” Morris said, confirming that the victims' injuries were not life-threatening.

The three injured included two students and a professor, said Nick Manning, associate vice-president of communications for the University of Waterloo.

Morris, at the same news conference, identified the suspect as a member of "the university community" but declined to confirm the individual is a student.

There was increased security presence on campus in the hours following the afternoon attack but the situation returned to normal later in the evening.

Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said "there is no further threat to our community."

"This was a very troubling and disturbing incident. I'm relieved that the individual involved was quickly apprehended," McCabe said in a tweet.

Manning said the stabbing occurred in Philosophy 202, which, according to the university website, focuses on "gender issues."

"Our entire community is really concerned that this would happen here. It’s a big shock,” Manning told reporters.

“Our first thoughts, of course, go to the students who are in the class and have turned immediately to making sure in addition to supporting the police inquiry. We’ve been there to support the mental health of our students and of our staff,” Manning said.

Asked about security at the building before the attack, Manning noted the university does not typically have a heavy security presence on campus.

"We are blessed to be in an area of the world where these kinds of things happen very, very rarely."

Manning added the university would look at its "emergency notifications systems," following the stabbing.

The attack occurred in Hagey Hall, where classes were cancelled following the incident, the university had said earlier.