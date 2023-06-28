217120
Canada  

Trudeau announces child-care infrastructure funding to create more spaces

Feds launch child-care fund

The Canadian Press - | Story: 434194

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced plans to spend $625 million to help provinces and territories build child-care infrastructure. 

Trudeau says the money will be rolled out over four years to help providers renovate, retrofit and build new not-for-profit and public child-care facilities. 

The announcement follows through on the child-care infrastructure fund promised by the Liberal government in the 2022 budget.

It's meant to complement the national child-care program, which aims to deliver child care for $10 a day, on average, by 2026. 

Parents have already seen fees reduced by an average of at least 50 per cent across the country. 

Advocates and experts have raised concerns about a lack of spaces to accommodate the growing demand for subsidized child care. 

