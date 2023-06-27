Alberta NDP says Smith hid overdose data, demands transparency

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith speaks to delegates at the Global Energy Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. The Alberta NDP is accusing Smith of concealed the latest data on opioid-related deaths until after last month's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta's Opposition NDP is accusing Premier Danielle Smith of concealing the latest data on opioid-related deaths until after last month's provincial election.

The latest provincial data released Monday shows 179 people died from drug poisoning in April, the highest number in a single month.

NDP legislature member David Shepherd says Smith stood on a podium and claimed her United Conservative government's model was working.

He says the UCP hid the truth for the sake of their ideological policies, as he demanded transparency and a focus on harm reduction.

Smith's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment today, but Mental Health and Addiction Minister Dan Williams said Monday after the data was released that the government recognizes the devastating losses.

Williams has said that the government would focus on addressing illicit drug trafficking and build 11 new recovery communities, including those in direct partnership with First Nations.