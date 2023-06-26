Olivia Chow elected next mayor of Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto mayoral candidate Olivia Chow is photographed after a mayoral debate in Toronto on May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Olivia Chow has been elected the next mayor of Toronto, ending more than a decade of conservative rule at city hall as voters elevated a former NDP parliamentarian to lead Canada’s most populous city.

Her victory is a high mark in a political career spanning nearly four decades, from her election as a Toronto school board trustee in 1985 through to her tenure in the House of Commons alongside her late husband and federal NDP leader Jack Layton.

Chow's win marks the second time Toronto residents have selected a mayor since October, after former mayor John Tory resigned just a few months into his third term following his admission to an affair with a staffer.

There were a record 102 candidates on the ballot, with roughly a half-dozen high-profile names rising to the top of the field over the 12-week campaign.

The byelection turned into a tight two-way race between Chow and former deputy mayor Ana Bailao, as ex-police chief Mark Saunders fell to a distant third despite being backed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The premier, who previously said a Chow mayoralty would be an “unmitigated disaster,” struck a conciliatory tone in a written statement Monday night congratulating her on the win.

"She has proven her desire and dedication to serving the city that many of us call home. While we’re not always going to agree on everything, what we can agree on is our shared commitment to making Toronto a place where businesses, families, and workers can thrive," Ford said.

Chow – who becomes the first woman of colour to lead Toronto – faced fierce competition from Bailao, who conceded defeat and wished Chow the best in the years ahead.

"The time is now to come together as a city to solve our biggest challenges," Bailao said.

Chow will now seek to unite councillors around her platform, which was headlined by promises to build and purchase more affordable housing and expand crisis response teams citywide.

She will also inherit a city budget with a nearly $1-billion pandemic-related shortfall, driven partly by reduced transit revenue and increased shelter costs.

Chow has vowed not to use largely untested “strong mayor” powers granted by the province, framing them as anti-democratic effort by Ford to meddle in the city’s politics.

She has also repeatedly criticized Ford’s proposal to move the Ontario Science Centre to a redeveloped Ontario Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2023.