Woman dead after police say truck going wrong way hits car on Edmonton bridge

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton Police Service logo is shown at a press conference in Edmonton, Oct. 2, 2017. A woman is dead and several other people were seriously injured when police say a pickup truck that was going the wrong way across an Edmonton bridge slammed into an SUV. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A woman is dead and several other people were seriously injured when police say a pickup truck that was going the wrong way across an Edmonton bridge slammed into an SUV.

City police say the Dodge Ram truck was travelling north in the southbound lanes on Wayne Gretzky Drive early Sunday when it narrowly missed colliding with a southbound police patrol vehicle.

The truck then immediately struck an Audi Q5 that was travelling behind the patrol car.

The 21-year-old female passenger of the Audi was pronounced dead by paramedics, while the vehicle's 31-year-old driver was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics also transported the 23-year-old male suspect driver of the Ram truck to hospital in critical condition, while his 21-year-old female passenger was also taken to hospital with what appeared to be serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police allege speed and impairment are factors in the collision, and they say their Major Collision Investigations Section has taken over the investigation.