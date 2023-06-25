Previous passenger on doomed submersible says Titanic adventure tourism at an end

Photo: The Canadian Press A submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic is seen in an undated handout photo. A German man who previously completed a journey to the Titanic wreck aboard the submersible destroyed in an implosion one week ago, believes the tragedy has ended adventure tourism at the site in the North Atlantic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, OceanGate Expeditions

A German man who previously journeyed to the wreck of the Titanic aboard the submersible destroyed in an implosion one week ago believes the tragedy has ended adventure tourism to the site in the North Atlantic.

Arthur Loibl made the journey on Titan in 2021 with the submersible company’s CEO Stockton Rush and French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet. Both men were among the five people who perished in the catastrophic incident.

Loibl says it will take a “very long time” before anyone will try bringing members of the public to view the wreck, and it will take a lot of money to develop a vessel that is safe enough to do so.

He welcomes investigations such as the one underway by Canada’s Transportation Safety Board.

Loibl calls his experience travelling aboard the Titan a “unique adventure in my life.”

Still, he says he’s sad at the loss of his friends and is feeling bad about thoughts that what unfolded could have happened to him.