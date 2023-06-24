Debit and credit machines down at Petro-Canada

Photo: Contributed

Petro-Canada is experiencing problems with their debit and credit machines.

According to a customer, when they tried to purchase something at the gas station this morning, there was a sign on the front door saying cash only.

When Castanet went to a Petro-Canada location to check it out for themselves, it was the same thing at a different location in Kelowna — the debit and credit machine was down.

According to the news tip, Petro-Canada is experiencing problems across the country.

Castanet will reach out to Petro-Canada, and will update the story when more information becomes available.