RCMP say suspect in fatal hit-and-run of toddler in Saskatchewan arrested in Alberta

RCMP say they have arrested a man accused of driving a truck they allege left the scene after fatally striking a toddler.

Mounties have said that the victim was a one-year-old boy from George Gordon First Nation, 114 kilometres north of Regina. 

They said the child was declared dead at the scene on Thursday evening.

Mounties later issued a news release saying they were searching for 33-year-old Mervin Poorman from Kawacatoose First Nation, and he'd been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and for operating a vehicle while prohibited. 

Police sent an update that Poorman was located and arrested Friday evening at a home in Cold Lake, Alta. 

They thanked the public for providing information that helped with the investigation.

