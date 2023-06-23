217120
Canada  

Police investigating after man killed in early-morning shooting in Calgary

Calgary police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in the southeast community of Forest Lawn.

Officers were called to the area at about 5 a.m. Friday.

They found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to hospital, but police say he died from his injuries.

Investigators with the homicide unit were still at the scene Friday morning and were advising people to avoid the area.

People with information, including dashcam footage, were asked to call police.

