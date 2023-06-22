Popular Canadian bath toy recalled due to cut hazard

Photo: Health Canada photo. This baby shark bath toy has been recalled by Health Canada

A popular bath toy in Canada is being recalled due to a laceration hazard.

The Zuru Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Bath Toy is being called back by Health Canada.

The government agency says that more than 130,000 of the toys have been sold across Canada from May 2019 to April 2023.

The battery-operated toy looks like a small shark and comes in three colours – yellow, blue and pink. When placed in water it swims and sings a song. The model number is 25282.

Issue

The fin on the shark consists of a hard plastic and may cause laceration if a child falls on the toy.