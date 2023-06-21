LeBlanc says plans for new infrastructure funding program on track for the fall

Photo: The Canadian Press Infrastructure and Communities Minister Dominic LeBlanc rises during Question Period, in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. LeBlanc says details on the "next generations" of infrastructure funding programs are on track to be announced in the fall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Federal Infrastructure Minister Dominic LeBlanc says details on the "next generation" of funding programs are on track to be announced in the fall.

Canada's premiers have pushed for more information on what will replace the $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure program, which ended in March, amid increasing pressures caused by inflation and supply chain issues.

LeBlanc's comments come following a meeting with provincial and territorial infrastructure ministers in Whistler, B.C., which multiple provincial officials said was productive.

Both sides are promising future investment focused on climate resiliency, increasing the housing stock, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and growing the economy.

In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week, Canada's premiers said unprecedented inflationary pressures and cost increases on existing projects are creating fiscal burdens in communities.

LeBlanc says Ottawa has been working with provinces and territories to manage increasing costs of ongoing projects and future programs will need to have "shock absorbers" built into the funding formula.