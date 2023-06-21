Woman injured in Manitoba bus crash dies in hospital, bringing death toll to 16

Photo: The Canadian Press

Manitoba RCMP say a woman injured in last week's crash between a minibus and a transport truck has died in hospital, bringing the death toll to 16.

Health officials say nine patients remain in hospital.

Four are in critical condition.

The bus was taking a group of seniors from Dauphin and the surrounding area on a trip to a casino Thursday, when it crashed with the semi near Carberry.

Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck.

They said officers have not yet interviewed the bus driver as he is receiving care in hospital.