Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Donnie Creek wildfire in northern B.C.

More than 200 wildfires are still burning out of control in Canada this morning as the country's record-setting forest fire season continues to raze thousands of square kilometres every day.

Rain helped ease the fire situation in parts of Alberta and Quebec over the weekend, but the fire risk remains high in most of the country.

As of this morning, 420 fires were burning in nine provinces and two territories, and 207 of those are still considered to be out of control.

More than 58,000 square kilometres has burned so far this year, or an area almost twice the size of Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada says the air quality is good in most areas, though pockets of moderate risk remain in and around Edmonton and Toronto and in some parts of northeastern British Columbia.

The Donnie Creek fire north of Fort St. John, B.C., is now the largest fire that province has ever recorded and is still burning out of control more than a month after it started.