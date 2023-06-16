Federal workers vote 'overwhelmingly' in favour of agreements that ended strike: PSAC

Photo: The Canadian Press A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen in Ottawa.

Canada's largest federal public-sector union says more than 155,000 workers have ratified new four-year deals with the federal government.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says members voted "overwhelmingly in favour" of the tentative agreements reached in May.

Those deals ended a 12-day strike that had shut down a range of government services.

The union says the four-year contacts, spanning from 2021 to 2024, provide wage increases that compensate workers for rising inflation and enshrine new language on remote work.

The agreements include a 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years, with another 0.5 per cent group-specific allowance in the third year and one-time, pensionable lump sum payments of $2,500.

The union says the agreements are expected to be formally signed in the coming weeks.

"Today, we celebrate our members who showed unwavering commitment and solidarity throughout the bargaining process, and during one of the most pivotal strikes in this country’s history," PSAC president Chris Aylward said in a press release Friday.

"We fought together and secured important gains that set the bar not only for our members, but for all workers in Canada."

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier said in a statement that she was pleased members of PSAC voted to ratify the proposed agreement.

"These deals are fair, competitive, and reasonable, and bring stability to public servants and Canadians," Fortier's statement said.