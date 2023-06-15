Canada-wide recall for face product due to microbial contamination

Health Canada says that BKIND Entreprise Inc. is recalling a brightening face serum in 2023 because it poses a risk of serious infection for some people.

Health Canada warns that a brand of face serum could contain harmful bacteria.

In a recall notification issued Thursday, June 15, the federal health department says consumers should immediately stop using the BKIND Brightening Face Serum due to bacterial contamination.

The face product may contain a common environmental microorganism called Pseudomonas luteola which is widely found in soil and water.

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," according to a news release.

"The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

This recall involves BKIND Brightening Face Serum (48 ml) with lot numbers 15411 and 15412. The UPC code 840097001722 is located on the side of the packaging carton.

BKIND Entreprise Inc. sold 429 units of the affected product across Canada between February and May.

As of June 5, no injuries associated with the use of the product have been reported to the company.

What you should do

Immediately stop using the product if you have any of the affected units. Contact the company, BKIND Entreprise Inc., for a replacement or refund, and then dispose of it.

For more information, contact BKIND Entreprise Inc. by email at [email protected].