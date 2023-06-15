RCMP say 15 dead after bus carrying seniors collides with semi truck Manitoba

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada / Facebook

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

RCMP say 15 people are dead after a bus carrying people from Dauphin, Man., many of them seniors, collided with a semi truck.

Police say 10 people have also been sent to hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, the commanding officer of Manitoba's RCMP, says the crash happened at the intersection of Highways 1 and 5 west of Winnipeg.

He says every available resource has been sent to the scene.

A family support centre has been set up at a Lutheran Church in Dauphin for relatives.

Hill says he can't imagine what families anxiously waiting for news of their loves ones are going through.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

A crash has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba.

RCMP have posted on social media that they are on the scene of a very serious collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

The STARS air ambulance service says it has been dispatched to the scene.

The Winnipeg Free Press is reporting that the crash, between a semi-truck and a Handi-Transit van, has killed at least 10 people. Citing unnamed sources, CTV News in Winnipeg reports the number of deaths at 15.

The Health Sciences Centre has been placed in code orange — a term that means preparing for a mass casualty event.

The Manitoba government says all lanes of Highway 1 in both directions have been closed over a 6.4-kilometre stretch.

Carberry is 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

ORIGINAL 12:15 p.m.

The Winnipeg Free Press is reporting there are at least 10 people dead in a crash between a semi-truck and passenger van on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba.

RCMP have posted on social media that they are on the scene of a very serious collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

The STARS air ambulance service says it has been dispatched to the scene.

The Health Sciences Centre has been placed in code orange — a term that means preparing for a mass casualty event.

The Manitoba government says all lanes of Highway 1 in both directions have been closed over a 6.4-kilometre stretch.

Carberry is 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

More to come...