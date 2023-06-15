At least 15 dead in Manitoba crash on Trans Canada Highway: report

Photo: Skilled Truckers Canada / Facebook

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

A crash has closed a section of the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba.

RCMP have posted on social media that they are on the scene of a very serious collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

The STARS air ambulance service says it has been dispatched to the scene.

The Winnipeg Free Press is reporting that the crash, between a semi-truck and a Handi-Transit van, has killed at least 10 people. Citing unnamed sources, CTV News in Winnipeg reports the number of deaths at 15.

The Health Sciences Centre has been placed in code orange — a term that means preparing for a mass casualty event.

The Manitoba government says all lanes of Highway 1 in both directions have been closed over a 6.4-kilometre stretch.

Carberry is 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

ORIGINAL 12:15 p.m.

The Winnipeg Free Press is reporting there are at least 10 people dead in a crash between a semi-truck and passenger van on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba.

RCMP have posted on social media that they are on the scene of a very serious collision near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 5.

The STARS air ambulance service says it has been dispatched to the scene.

The Health Sciences Centre has been placed in code orange — a term that means preparing for a mass casualty event.

The Manitoba government says all lanes of Highway 1 in both directions have been closed over a 6.4-kilometre stretch.

Carberry is 170 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

More to come...