Third-party review finds 'toxic' culture at University of Prince Edward Island

Photo: The Canadian Press A University of Prince Edward Island logo is shown in a handout. A third-party review of allegations of workplace misconduct has found the university failed to create a safe, respectful, and positive environment for working and learning for staff and students. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

A review of allegations of workplace misconduct at the University of Prince Edward Island says the school had a toxic environment where bullying and harassment were widespread and condoned at the top.

The 112-page report by Toronto law firm Rubin Thomlinson also says the university failed to create a safe, respectful, and positive environment for staff and students.

The university ordered the review in December 2021 following allegations of workplace misconduct against its former president, Alaa Abd-El-Aziz.

The review says the president was accused of making inappropriate comments, but it doesn't include details.

A news release from the university says the review was conducted early to mid-2022 through surveys and interviews.

University board of governors chair Pat Sinnott and president Greg Keefe say they regret that the institution hasn't always lived up to its values.