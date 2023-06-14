Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Health Critic Don Davies, right, looks on as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks at a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. A spokesperson for the New Democrats says Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are set to begin initial talks regarding setting terms of reference for a possible public inquiry on foreign interference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre are expected to soon begin talks on setting the terms of reference for a possible public inquiry into foreign interference.

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said Poilievre's office first reached out to Singh on Tuesday, and confirmed the two would speak Wednesday evening.

Poilievre sat down with Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet on Tuesday.

NDP communications director Eric Demers said the conversation between Singh and Poilievre would happen by phone.

Demers said Singh aims to recommend that the main federal party leaders or their representatives sit at a table to discuss terms of reference for an inquiry — or that the discussion happen at the procedure and House affairs committee, which has been studying foreign interference.

The NDP has been expressing a desire to work with all parties in order to get the government to call a public inquiry.

The Liberals have said they are open to a public process to evaluate reforms needed to combat foreign interference, and have punted the decision-making around a potential inquiry to opposition parties in what they say is an attempt to lower the partisan temperature.