Canada will continue to rely on foreign firefighters in coming years: Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to Col. Marie-Christine Harvey explain military operations battling wildfires in Quebec.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will continue to rely on foreign crews to help fight wildfires in the coming years as extreme weather events become more frequent.

Trudeau told reporters in Saguenay, Que., today that Canada will count on other countries to send help, in the same way other countries depend on Canadian firefighters to help them in return.

He said wildfire seasons fall at different times around the world, which allows for a "travelling of resources" that helps protect communities all over.

Meanwhile, more firefighters from abroad are expected to arrive today to help battle Canada’s worst wildfire season in decades.

Quebec’s public safety minister says about 240 firefighters from Portugal and Spain are set to join the contingents of French and American firefighters who are already helping fire efforts on the ground.

There had been hope in Quebec that rainy weather forecast this week would douse the blazes, but officials said today not enough rain has fallen to stop the fires that have left thousands of people out of their homes in the province.