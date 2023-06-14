Law Society of Alberta hearing into former health minister adjourns until September

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Law Society of Alberta hearing into allegations that a former cabinet minister broke the lawyers' code of conduct won't hear final arguments before September.

Tyler Shandro, a lawyer who was defeated in last month's provincial election, faces three complaints from his time as health minister early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

His hearing started in January, continued for a couple days this week and has been adjourned until Sept. 5 to give lawyers time to complete written briefs.

A Calgary doctor, who posted a photo on social media of Shandro with a caption related to privatizing health care, told the hearing that he received a visit to his home from the health minister and the minister's wife in March 2020.

Two Red Deer doctors also complained that Shandro used his position as minister to obtain their personal cellphone numbers and contacted them outside regular working hours.

In the third complaint, a member of the public raised concerns that Shandro contacted her after she sent a message to his wife's company.