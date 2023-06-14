Calgary Stampede looks to the stars in choice for parade marshal

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampede has made an out-of-this-world choice for this year's parade marshal.

Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is to lead the July 7 parade that kicks off 10 days of rodeo, pancake breakfasts and other western-themed festivities.

Hansen, a 47-year-old colonel and CF-18 pilot, is to become the first Canadian to travel to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission.

The mission, set to go as early as November 2024, would be the first crewed mission to Earth's satellite since the final Apollo mission took flight in 1972.

Will Osler, who chairs the Calgary Stampede's board of directors, says Hansen is a trailblazer and his integrity and commitment to community are an inspiration.

The astronaut is to be joined on the parade route by honorary marshal Gen. Wayne Eyre, who like Hansen, got his start in the Canadian Armed Forces as a cadet at age 12.