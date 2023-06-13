Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley mum on political future following election loss

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley gives her concession speech in Edmonton on Monday, May 29, 2023. Notley says she has not made a decision on her political future following a second consecutive election loss by her New Democrats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Alberta Opposition Leader Rachel Notley says she has not made a decision on her political future following a second consecutive election loss by her New Democrats.

Notley says she will think about her role as the party analyzes what went right and wrong in the campaign and adds there is no timeline for a decision.

It's the first time Notley has spoken with reporters since the May 29 election.

Notley’s NDP won 38 seats in the 87-seat legislature, becoming Alberta’s largest ever official Opposition, but it failed to win back government from Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party.

Notley says her caucus is to meet in the coming days to hash out critic roles and responsibilities.

She says they are proud of their election wins in Calgary and Edmonton and plan to work harder to earn more support outside the major centres.