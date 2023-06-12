Permanent refuge for Ukrainians who fled to Canada could be politically fraught

Photo: The Canadian Press Ukrainian nationals fleeing the ongoing war in Ukraine arrive at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Sunday, May 29, 2022. Stakeholders and experts say it may be time to offer more permanent status to Ukrainians who fled to Canada from the Russian invasion, but Canada will need to consult carefully with the Ukrainian government first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Stakeholders and experts say it may be time to offer more-permanent status to Ukrainians who fled to Canada from the Russian invasion, but Canada will need to consult carefully with the Ukrainian government first.

Canada took the unusual step last year of offering temporary refuge to an unlimited number of Ukrainians fleeing the war, and so far 230,000 have made the journey.

The government also promised a family reunification program for Ukrainians that would offer those with familial ties to Canada permanent residency status, but that has yet to be realized.

McGill Institute for the Study of Canada director Daniel Béland says offering permanent residency to the Ukrainians who've arrived in Canada could signal a lack of optimism about Ukraine's ability to beat the Russian military out of its sovereign borders.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken many times about the importance of Ukrainians returning home after the war to help rebuild the economy.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress continues to advocate for a family reunification program, but so far has not pushed for permanent residency for Ukrainian refugees at large.