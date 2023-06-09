Alberta Premier Danielle Smith shuffles familiar faces into new cabinet roles

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to name her new cabinet today, coming off her United Conservative party’s election win last month. Smith holds a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has shuffled familiar faces into new cabinet portfolios while keeping former leadership rivals close and welcoming back two political veterans.

"I am so pleased to have this team working with me to deliver on the promises we made to Albertans during the election," Smith said in a news release Friday.

"These are not just our government’s priorities, they are Albertans’ priorities. The next four years start today, and I can’t wait to get back to work with each of my cabinet colleagues."

The number of cabinet positions drops to 25 from 27.

Nate Horner is the new finance minister, Mickey Amery takes over as justice minister and Adriana LaGrange moves to Health from her old job in Education.

Brian Jean, Rajan Sawhney, Todd Loewen and Rebecca Schulz — all contenders for the United Conservative Party leadership last fall — return to Smith's cabinet table.

Jean is energy minister, Sawhney takes over Advanced Education, Schulz is minister for Environment and Protected Areas and Loewen returns to Forestry.

Jason Nixon and Ric McIver are two political veterans with cabinet experience dropped by Smith in her first cabinet last fall.

But they're back, with Nixon in charge of Community Services and McIver returning to Municipal Affairs.

The United Conservative Party won 49 seats in last month's election, down from the 63 captured in 2019. Most of Smith's new team comes from the rural areas and smaller cities.

The Opposition NDP swept all 20 seats in Edmonton and won just over half the constituencies in Calgary.