Missing 2-year-old girl found in river, dies in Alberta hospital

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A missing two-year-old girl was found in the Bow River and later declared deceased at hospital.

Canmore RCMP say that they got a report at about 4:55 p.m. on June 8 that the girl was missing at the Bow River Campground near Canmore. Canmore RCMP along with RCMP Traffic Services, Canmore Fire Rescue, Conservation Officers, and Kananaskis Mountain Rescue searched for the girl.

Less than an hour later, at about 5:30 p.m. firefighters found the girl in the river. EMS transported the child to hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Police say the child will be taken to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy will be performed and cause of death determined.

The investigation into the circumstances of this incident continues. RCMP say their thoughts go out to the family of the young girl.