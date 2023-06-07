Police watchdog investigating after Alberta RCMP shooting leaves man dead

Photo: The Canadian Press

Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating after Valleyview RCMP shot and killed a man Monday night.

RCMP say officers were called about a report of a suicidal man with a firearm in the town about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

When police arrived at the home, the man was found outside with a firearm.

RCMP say after police tried to talk to the man and defuse the situation an officer fired their gun.

The man died on the way to hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.