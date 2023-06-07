Quebec provincial politicians vote to increase base pay by $30,000

Photo: The Canadian Press

The members of Quebec's national assembly have voted to increase their base salaries by $30,000.

The government bill was supported by the governing Coalition Avenir Québec and the Opposition Quebec Liberal Party.

The province's two smaller opposition parties, the Parti Québécois and Québec solidaire, voted against the increase.

With the increase, the base salary of provincial legislators will rise from $101,561 to $131,766.

Those with additional duties, including ministers and opposition leaders, will receive larger increases.

Premier François Legault, for example, will see his salary rise from $208,200 to $270,120, while the salaries of ministers will rise to $230,591.