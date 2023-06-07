Two winning tickets sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

Photo: BCLC

Two lucky lottery ticket holders in British Columbia and Ontario will split the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot.

There were 15 available Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, and five winning tickets were drawn.

Two of the tickets are each shared between two winners, splitting the money, while one ticket will claim the entire $1 million prize.

Three of the Maxmillion winners are in Ontario, one is in B.C. and the other is in Quebec.

The BCLC website shows B.C.'s big winning ticket was sold in Victoria.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 9 will be an estimated $22 million.