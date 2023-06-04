Halifax-area wildfire 100 per cent contained, but Shelburne fire still out of control

Photo: The Canadian Press The collapsed bridge between the Clyde River and Port Clyde in Nova Scotia smoulders in this May 31, 2023 photo.

A wildfire that tore through homes and businesses in the Halifax area is 100 per cent contained, but a historic fire in southwestern Nova Scotia remains out of control.

The province's natural resources department says the Tantallon fire northwest of the capital's city's downtown is now under control, meaning it is not expected to grow but is not yet out.

The blaze broke out a week ago, forcing 16,000 people from their suburban homes and destroying some 200 structures, including 151 homes.

In Shelburne County, however, the Barrington Lake wildfire -- the largest in the province's history -- continues to burn out of control.

The blaze covered 250 square kilometres as of this morning and has destroyed at least 50 homes and cottages.

Canadian soldiers and firefighters from abroad are now on the ground helping the effort to extinguish the blazes that have been burning in several parts of Nova Scotia for the past week.