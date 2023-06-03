Four kids found unresponsive after northern Quebec fishing mishap: provincial police

Photo: Portneuf-sur-Mer

A fishing trip in northern Quebec has turned tragic after the bodies of four unresponsive children were found on the shores of the St. Lawrence River earlier today.

Quebec provincial police say early information suggests a group of people were fishing on the shore when they were caught by the tide in Portneuf-sur-Mer, about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Sgt. Stéphane Tremblay says a 911 call came in at about 2 a.m., adding six people were rescued from the water and five people were reported missing.

The bodies of four children were found unresponsive on the river bank a few hours after the emergency call and they were transported to a nearby health clinic.

Tremblay says police are still waiting for word on the children's condition.

A man in his 30s remains missing and police say a search is underway to find him, with Quebec provincial police divers and Canadian Forces members taking part.