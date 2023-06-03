Rain brings much-needed relief to firefighters battling Halifax-area wildfires

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters' helmets and water bottles rest against the windshield of a truck at a command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Wednesday.

Officials in Nova Scotia say the Halifax-area wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is now considered held.

David Steeves, a technician of forest resources with Nova Scotia's Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, says the fire is about 85 per cent contained, sits at 9.5 square kilometres and is unlikely to grow due to a combination of firefighting efforts and long-awaited rain.

But he says a number of areas of concern remain and crews continue to closely monitor hot spots and the fire's perimeter.

The blaze that broke out Sunday in the Halifax area raced through a number of subdivisions, consuming about 200 structures -- including 151 homes -- and forcing the evacuation of more than 16,000 people.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meldrum says rain has brought relief today, but notes it also raises the risk that firefighters could be hurt from slips or falls and makes for a tough working day.

He says there were two reported injuries related to heat stress so far, and one firefighter bumped their head while moving equipment.