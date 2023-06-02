Man faces weapons charges after alleged threats to Toronto mayoral candidates

Photo: The Canadian Press A Toronto Police Services logo is shown at headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto mayoral candidates were back on the campaign trail Friday after a man who allegedly threatened to shoot them was arrested and charged.

Police say the 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon after he allegedly threatened to shoot the mayoral candidates.

Police later confirmed the alleged weapon was a pellet gun.

The charges against the Toronto man announced Friday morning also include uttering threats and failure to comply with a court condition.

A debate was cancelled and several candidates paused their campaign activities Thursday after police reported a man allegedly entered a public location in the city's east end, threatened to shoot the candidates and then brandished what looked like a gun.

Police called it a blanket threat, not targeting any specific campaign, and say the location was unrelated to any candidate appearances.